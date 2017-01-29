58 people land on Greek isles from Turkey between Thursday, Sunday

Another 58 people landed on a pair of eastern Aegean islands between Thursday and Sunday morning after arriving from the opposite Turkish coast, Greek authorities reported.

The individuals, either identified as Mideast war refugees or irregular migrants from various far-off Third World countries attempting to reach preferred destinations in western Europe, landed in already migrant-laden Lesvos (47), with the remaining 11 landing on Samos -- the closest major Greek isle to Turkish territory.

People smugglers operating under the nose of Turkish authorities usually wait for calmer seas in order to clandestinely ferry would-be migrants onto Greek territory.

According to Greek authorities, asylum seekers -- from the Middle East and elsewhere -- remaining on the islands now reach 10,124.