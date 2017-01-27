Athens dismisses Turkish govt criticism over court's decision to block extradition of servicemen

Official Athens reacted on Friday in the wake of a crescendo of criticism by the Erdogan-dominated government in Turkey, a day after Greece’s Supreme Court ruled against the extradition request for eight Turkish servicemen, who requested asylum in the wake of last July’s failed coup in the neighboring country.

Ankara’s prickly reactions came via its foreign ministry and were accompanied by threats and dour statements regarding bilateral relations.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ office issued a statement reminding that Athens firmly condemned the putsch when it first took place, while expressing its solid support for the democratically elected government in Turkey and for constitutional legality in the neighboring country.

The statement also again reiterated that those responsible for the coup attempt are not welcome in Greece.

“In any case, Greece is a country governed by rule of law, with a constitutionally established and indisputable principle of separation of powers, and with an absolute respect to international law, including all international treaties the country is committed to … In Greece the sole relevant authority for such rulings is the independent Greek judiciary, whose decisions are, obviously, binding.”