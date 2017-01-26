Athens heads into tough Eurogroup venue with 3 primary goals in mind

Yet another Eurogroup meeting with momentous impact on the Greek program will take place on Thursday, in the shadow of a once-again delayed review of the ongoing bailout program.

The second review of the Greek program was previously scheduled to have been finalized last November.

On its part, the increasingly embattled leftist government in Athens wants to avoid the enactment of "pre-emptive" austerity measures, ones set to apply for after 2019, months after the current bailout program ends.

On the back of leaks, unofficial press briefings and deductions from official statements over the recent period, new austerity measures in Greece at this point mean a reduction in the annual tax-free threshold (now hovering at 8,500 euros) for wage-earners and self-employed professionals, as well as an agonizing harmonization (downwards) for several castes of pensioners.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will head up the Greek delegation at Thursday's Eurogroup meeting, days after his Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delineated his government's latest "red line" with the phrase "not a euro more" in austerity measures after 2019.

Despite what is shaping up to be tough session for the Greek side, the leftist-rightist coalition government in Athens wants to achieve the following: