Govt spox echoes Tsipras 'red line' of 'not a euro more ' in austerity measures

Wednesday, 25 January 2017 22:15
The Greek government spokesman more-or-less echoed Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras latest "red line" this week, namely, a refusal to enact more austerity measures.

"There is no chance that we'll enact (laws) for even one euro more in measures," spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told reporters on the same day that the Tsipras statement appeared in an interview he granted to a leftist Athens daily.

The spokesman also called the IMF's latest demands as "unreasonable and social destructive".

Moreover, he also echoed last week's quip by the Greek finance minister, who half-jokingly said the IMF "isn't famed for the correctness of its forecasts".

