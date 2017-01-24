Most businesses apparently ineligible for out-of-court arrears settlement framework

By S. Zisimos

The number of businesses and self-employed professionals that will be eligible for an out-of-court procedure to settle arrears towards banks, the state and pension funds will be much lower than the previously foreseen 403,000.

Based on the criteria unveiled by the finance ministry, the majority of business are not eligible for the new settlement framework. One primary criteria is at least one annual result -- before taxes -- in the "black ledger" in the three previous years before applying for the settlement process.