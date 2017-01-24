Greek DM strikes again: 'Germany not acting as an ally, but as a loan shark'

Outspoken Greek defence minister Panos Kammenos, the leader of the junior partner in the current coalition Tsipras government, on Tuesday again took aim at Germany, saying the EU partner is not behaving as an "ally, but as a loan shark".

Kammenos, who founded and heads up the small rightist-populist Independent Greeks' party (AN.EL), also declared himself as supporter of new US President Donald Trump.

He also said the United States has traditionally supported Greece in difficult times.

In reference to a press question, he said the current government will following standing Greek policy and will not participate in any military operations against the ISIS terrorists, even if asked.

He made the statement during an appearance on a morning current affairs program.

Kammenos, a career politician, was suspended from center-right New Democracy for his anti-memorandum and anti-bailout stance. He later established his own party.