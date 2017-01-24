Govt spox: Athens' proposal for extension of 'cutter' only for an extra year

By D. Hatzinikolas

The relevant Greek government spokesman on Tuesday said Athens' proposal for an extension of an automatic spending cuts mechanism only refers to an additonal year after 2018, when the current (third) bailout program ends.

Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos made the statement during a regular press briefing.

He added that the extension will have to be enacted through a law passed by Parliament. A current mechanism, dubbed the "cutter", is already in effect until 2018, as per previous memorandum-mandated provisions followed by the leftist Greek government.

The spokesman offered little in the way of new information on the delayed conclusion of the second review of the Greek program, merely referring to the need to find "common ground" between his government and creditors.