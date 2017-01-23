Govt pleased with finalization of short-term debt relief measures; attacks opposition over last month's 'holiday bonus'

Monday, 23 January 2017 19:18
UPD:19:22
EUROKINISSI/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ

A statement released by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' office mentioned rival ND president Kyriakos Mitsotakis by name, charging that the latter's "danger-mongering" was disproved by the ESM decision.
A- A A+

The leftist Greek government on Monday used a more-or-less expected decision by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) over short-term debt relief measures for Greece to criticize the main opposition party and its leader.

A statement released by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' office mentioned rival ND president Kyriakos Mitsotakis by name, charging that the latter's "danger-mongering" was disproved by the ESM decision.

European creditors last month approved short-term debt relief measures for Greece at the Eurogroup setting, a prospect that almost didn't materialize this month after an abrupt 617-million-euro "holiday bonus" was subsequently granted to 1.6 million pensioners in the country. A Christmas Eve letter to the Eurogroup chairman by Greece's FinMin promising not to proceed with a similar spending measure without prior consultation eventually freed up the debt relief measures.

In praising Monday's development, the Syriza-dominated government, which is consistently trailing ND by double-digit margins in all mainstream opinion polls over the last six months, again referred to the benefit of a 20-percentage point reduction in Greece's debt-to-GDP index over a timespan extending to far off 2060.

"Mr. Mitsotakis, who one month ago refused to back the benefit to 1.6 million low-income pensioners via the one-off '13th pension' after (negative) reactions by the most extreme quarters among creditors, and even though he initially and officially said he'd vote in favor, is now gravely exposed," a statement circulated by Tsipras' office noted.

The "Yuletide bonus" was allocated from a preliminary primary budget surplus recorded for 2016, essentially the product of an unprecedented "tax tsunami" that was applied to taxpayers and consumers in Greece. Anyone receiving less than 850 euros a month in social security benefits, regardless of assets of any type, was granted a bonus, which differed based on the height of an individual beneficiary's monthly benefits.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών