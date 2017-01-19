Credit Suisse report: Greeks' lost wealth equals an entire yearly GDP since 2009

Wealth worth an entire year's GDP has been lost by Greek citizens since the ongoing economic crisis began, according to a study published by Credit Suisse, which is reproduced in the weekly bulletin issued by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).

Specifically, the net wealth of Greek citizens reached 856 billion euros in 2016, down from 1.023 trillion euros in 2009. Nevertheless, the current calculation of wealth (all types of assets, properties, etc) is still above the pre-euro era in 2002, where the figure is calculated at 683 billion euros for 2000.