Greek airports record banner year in 2016

Greece's airports posted a banner year in 2016, with Irakleio's (Herakleion) -- on the large island of Crete -- leading all faciliti es in terms of passenger growth, yoy.

According to figures supplied by the Civil Aviation Authority in the country, more than 53.63 million passengers passed through Greece's airports, an increase of 9.9 percent over the previous year.

In terms of flights, the number totaled 461,161, of which 271,451 were overseas flights - an increase of 3.8 percent from the previous year.

In terms of December 2016, the CAA recorded an increase of 14.6 percent in passenger traffic (domestic and overseas) from the corresponding month in 2015, or in absolute terms, 2.18 million passengers.

More than 1.34 million passengers passed through the Athens International Airport (AIA) in December 2016.