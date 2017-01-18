Biden-Tsipras phone contact; Cyprus discussed

By Dimitris Hatzinikolas

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke by phone on Wednesday afternoon with outgoing US Vice President Joe Biden, with regional developments and especially resumed negotiations over a Cyprus solution discussed.

According to the Greek side, Tsipras was quoted as underlining Athens' standing position of no occupation troops on the divided island republic and an abolition of the guarantor status, along with an emphasis on a fair and viable solution -- something he's cited in talks with several European leaders over the past month.

Biden had earlier spoken with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

The last-minute round of international contacts by the Obama administration come some 48 hours before Donald Trump is sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States.