Greek-flagged merchant vessels were down by one ship, as recorded in November 2016, from 1,834 to 1,833, in comparison to the same month in 2015.

According to the Greek statistical service, 448 were bulk carriers, 520 were tankers, 622 passenger vessels and the remaining 234 of different types.

The figures include only vessels in Greece's maritime register, and not vessels flying flags of convenience.