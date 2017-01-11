Greek FinMin in Paris, as Athens steps up contacts to conclude second review

Wednesday, 11 January 2017 20:52
UPD:20:57
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/Παντελής Σαίτας

Greek FinMin Euclid Tsakalotos and Alternate FinMin Giorgos Houliarakis were received by French FinMin Michel Sapin in Paris on Wednesday, with sources in Athens later telling reporters that both sides agreed that a second review of the Greek program must be completed as soon as possible.

The leftist Greek government is now intensifying efforts to conclude the second review of the program (third bailout), given that previous deadlines have been unofficially set and missed, with the process now utterly delayed.

Meanwhile, the German news agency MNI, citing a high-ranking but unnamed Eurozone official, said Athens must complete adhere to the current bailout program and related provisions.

MNI also reports that a Greek official told institutional creditors to avoid bring back "unrealistic demands" to the negotiation table, while adding that Athens is committed to implementing the program.

