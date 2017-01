The Sporades island of Skopelos, in the central Aegean, which is considered a well-known holiday destination that even served as the backdrop for the musical “Mama Mia”, was recast as a… winter getaway this week after a massive snow storm hit the isle.

Windsurf boards were replaced by a snowboard when one young local resident used the main village’s hilly alleyways as snow trails.

Snow-covered beaches and frost were in the forecast, as schools and most services were interrupted.