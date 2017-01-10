High court prosecutor recommends against extradition of 2 Turkish servicemen

A supreme court prosecutor on Tuesday recommended against the extradition of two Turkish servicemen that have sought political asylum in Greece.

The prosecutor said the extradition request by the Ankara government was unacceptable, citing risks of an unfair trial, torture and inhumane treatment in the neighboring country.

A decision will be issued in two weeks.

The prosecutor also said the indictment conveyed by Turkish authorities was vague, while the latter have also not answered a series of questions made by an Athens council of appellate justices.

A total of eight Turkish servicemen landed at the Alexandroupolis airport aboard a military helicopter a day after an abortive coup last July in Turkey.