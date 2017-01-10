Greek govt again says IMF's presence not necessary in bailout program

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 14:28
UPD:14:29
REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS
A- A A+

The leftist Greek government again called for an end to the IMF's presence in the current Greek program (third bailout), this time on Monday via statements by the relevant government spokesman.

"The (Greek) government has repeatedly stated that the IMF is not essential for the continuation and success of the Greek program. If some of the creditors insist on its participation they should demonstrate that the IMF has a productive role (to play) and that it does not cause meaningless clashes, which only create needless delays in negotiations," spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told reporters on Monday.

