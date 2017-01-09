Tabled question queries minister over delays at Helleniko project

Former foreign minister and Athens mayor Dora Bakoyanni on Monday tabled a question to the relevant Economy and Development Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou in Parliament requesting to know why a major real estate redevelopment project at the coastal Helleniko site remains mired in delays.

Bakoyanni, the older sister of main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and daughter of former prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, notes in her question that a transfer of shares of a state-owned holding company that retains the deeds to the site -- which includes the former Athens airport -- should have been completed in Nov. 14, 2016, based on a Parliament-approved amendment.

She added that a first installment of the concessionaire's long-term lease should have also been submitted before the specific date, thereby allowing the property development project to begin.

The Helleniko redevelopment project is considered the biggest such project in the Mediterranean region.