Commission spox: Greek authorities responsible for conditions at refugee reception centers

A Commission spokeswoman on Monday referred to conditions for Mideast refugees in Greece amid the cold front passing through the country, noting that the Commission "is aware that the situation is currently untenable, but we also have to be clear" that conditions in reception centers are the responsibility of local authorities.

The European Commission has called conditions for refugees on a handful of Greek islands and in other now snow-bound tent camps on the mainland as "untenable."

Snowfall has blanketed much of Greece over the weekend and Monday, including the islands, with temperatures below zero throughout the country, dropping significantly overnight as well.