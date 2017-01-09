New unified social security fund absorbs 60 entities

No less than 60 state-affiliated social security entities disappeared -- as independent legal entities -- in Greece as of Jan. 1, 2017 with the establishment of new Unified Entity for Social Security, known as "EFKA" in its Greek-language acronym.

The 60 public entities, along with their assorted affiliates, sectors and accounts, were absorbed into the new social security fund.

The dramatic, by Greek standards, reduction in bureaucracy, also means an abolition of the top (state-appointed) managements and boards of the 60 entities, excluding the retired merchant mariners' fund (NAT) and the farmers' fund (OGA).