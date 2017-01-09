Volos port authority eyes prospect of container port investment

By V. Vegiri

The Port Authority of Volos, in central coastal Greece, is reportedly ready to submit a funding proposal, via the so-called "Juncker package", to create a container terminal at the port.

According to port authority president and CEO Thrasyvoulos Stavridopoulos, at least two companies -- a Greece-based firm and a multinational -- have expressed an interest in managing a container terminal at the site.

The port authority executive said the proposal will be submitted in the spring, with financial details now being finalized to set the level of the investment and other parameters of the prospective plan.

Some 897 million euros out of the 154-billion-euro Juncker package have already been approved by the European Investment Bank (EIB) for nine separate projects in Greece from the specific initiative, formally called the and the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).

The projects include infrastructure and financing lines for SMEs, via private sector intermediaries, with the total expected to reach 2.36 billion euros for Greece.