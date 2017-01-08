Greek minister: Govt strategy aims neither at withdrawal or continued presence of IMF in bailout program

Greek minister Nikos Pappas, one of the closest associates of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in the current leftist-rightist Cabinet, on Sunday said Athens' strategy does not aim for either the withdrawal or the continued participation of the IMF in the third bailout program.

Speaking on local television, the minister of state, who holds the telecommunications portfolio that includes the broadcast sector, said a bevy of issues related to the current Greek program have been brought up by the Fund itself.

"We are before a review (the second of the third bailout) in the midst of a clash with the conservative centers (of power) in Europe, at the same time when the program is exceeding targets," he said, indirectly taking aim at one of the leftist SYRIZA government's favorite political targets: German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble.

He also turned his criticism to main opposition New Democracy party, the center-right rival to SYRIZA that comfortably leads the latter in every mainstream opinion poll conducted over the past six months.

"ND should answer (now) if it is willing to do what Schaeuble says..." he said.