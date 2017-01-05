Athens int'l airport posts best-ever performance in 2016

Thursday, 05 January 2017 13:34
UPD:13:37
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΠΑΝΤΕΛΗΣ ΣΑΙΤΑΣ
A- A A+

Athens' Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport (AIA) surpassed the 20-million-passenger mark for 2016, posting its best-ever performance since opening.

The number of passengers passing through Greece's biggest airport reached 20.02 million during the previous year, up by 1.9 million (a 10.7-percent increase), yoy. Some 7.15 million passengers traveled on domestic routes, with 12.87 million arriving from or leaving for foreign destinations.

Greek citizens using the airport were up by 15 percent, with foreign citizens increased by 8 percent.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών