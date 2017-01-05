Athens int'l airport posts best-ever performance in 2016

Athens' Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport (AIA) surpassed the 20-million-passenger mark for 2016, posting its best-ever performance since opening.

The number of passengers passing through Greece's biggest airport reached 20.02 million during the previous year, up by 1.9 million (a 10.7-percent increase), yoy. Some 7.15 million passengers traveled on domestic routes, with 12.87 million arriving from or leaving for foreign destinations.

Greek citizens using the airport were up by 15 percent, with foreign citizens increased by 8 percent.