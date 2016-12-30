FT questions SYRIZA govt's role vis-a-vis independent institutions in Greece

Friday, 30 December 2016 20:13
UPD:23:19
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ

The article, penned by Jim Brunsden and long-time FT correspondent in Athens Kerin Hope, starts off with an episode involving influential Bank of Greece (BoG) Gov. Yannis Stournaras, and the latter's actions involving a leadership reshuffle with a troubled Greek bank under the BoG's supervision.
"Financial Times" was the latest major international mass media outlet to scrutinize the leftist Greek government in Athens, with a posted article entitled " Greece: A question of independence: Is Syriza cracking down on the country’s institutions or upending vested interests?

The article, which debuted on Friday, also focuses on the web of interlocked relations between the lender in question, Attica Bank, with an ill-fated subsequent attempt by the leftist government to sell-off only four national television licenses and even a controversial prosecutor-led raid against the central banker's home -- ostensibly during an investigation into kickbacks involving his wife.

