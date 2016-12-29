Piraeus Bank sells majority stake in Cyprus subsidiary for 3.2 mln€

Thursday, 29 December 2016 22:14
UPD:22:33
REUTERS/YORGOS KARAHALIS

Piraeus Bank said the transfer has received all the necessary approvals by regulatory authorities and the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.  
A- A A+

Athens-based lender Piraeus Bank on Thursday announced the transfer of a majority stake of its Cypriot subsidiary to Holding M. Sehnaoui SAL (HMS) for 3.2 million euros.

Piraeus Bank said the transfer has received all the necessary approvals by regulatory authorities and the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.  

At the same time, a share capital increase of 40 million euros for the Cypriot subsidiary was completed without participation by the parent bank, rendering Piraeus Bank's share in the Cyprus bank at 17.7 percent.

In a press release, Piraeus Bank said the agreement is part of a restructuring plan approved by the European Commission at the end of 2015.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2016 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών