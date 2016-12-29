"N" report: Electronic transactions for most goods, services essential to building income tax deduction in 2017

Accumulating individual tax breaks of between 1,900 and 2,100 euros will depend on the level of purchases of consumer goods and basic necessities (groceries, fuel etc.) with credit/debit cards or via web banking, according to the revised tax code for 2017.

The move affects hundreds of thousands of wage-earners, pensioners and even professional farmers in Greece, castes of taxpayers that want to build a tax-free cushion on their annual incomes.

According to information collected by “N”, electronic transactions that will count towards building the taxpayers’ deductible include purchases for electronic goods, all types of fuels, including natural gas; tobacco products; alcoholic beverages; clothing, apparel; household products; all types of house cleaning liquids and cosmetics; jewelry, watches etc.; foodstuffs, juices, and beverages of all types; as well as firewood, fertilizers, seeds and animal feed, a measure aimed at mostly rural areas and the agricultural sector.