Govt confident Marinοpoulos bankruptcy deal will proceed

Wednesday, 28 December 2016 15:31
UPD:15:39
MotionTeam/ΒΕΡΒΕΡΙΔΗΣ ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ
The government on Wednesday, through sources close to the minister of state's office, downplayed concerns over last-minute "hiccups" in a bankruptcy court decision paving the way for a complex deal to merge the troubled Marinopoulos supermarket chair with rival Sklavenitis.

The agreement, hatched out between the two companies, all four of Greece's systemic lenders and hundreds of Marinopoulos' creditors, is viewed as a last-ditch effort to keep dozens of stores open -- and up to 13,000 people employed.

The same unnamed government sources blamed the "usual slow judicial process" for the delay.

