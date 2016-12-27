Opposition sharply criticizes gov't over latest assurances to creditors

Tuesday, 27 December 2016 21:11
UPD:21:26
INTIME NEWS/ΧΑΛΚΙΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΝΙΚΟΣ

ND also pointed to the three-day delay in releasing Tsakalotos' letter, which was addressed to Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem and ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling.
A- A A+

The written assurances provided by Greece's FinMin to European creditors over the weekend in order to free-up the process for finalizing short-term debt relief measures for the country generated a firestorm of criticism by the opposition, with main opposition New Democracy (ND) party referring to a "humiliating" act.

Τhe center-right party, which is ahead in all mainstream opinion polls over the last six months, issued an acerbic response to the letter by FinMin Euclid Tsakalotos, entitled "Tsipras-Tsakalotos: We're sorry, we won't do it again", a reference to the assurances provided to creditors by the Tsipras government.

ND sources on Tuesday charged that the letter by the UK-based academicTsakalotos was the epitome of "contrition and subjugation for all Greeks and the country ... a confirmation that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is the best ally of the most extremist of creditors".

ND also pointed to the three-day delay in releasing Tsakalotos' letter, which was addressed to Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem and ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling.

In a reply, other sources, this time representing the leftist government, charged that ND was merely trying to cover up with "lies its lack of effort in trying to support low-income pensioners". The same sources said that only ND and its leadership tried to block the one-time bonus to 1.6 million pensioners -- essentially anyone receiving less than 850 euros in monthly social security benefits, regardless of other assets or property holdings.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2016 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών