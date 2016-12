Payment of arrears owed by the state towards the private sector were reduced by 1.138 billion euros in November 2016, falling from 3.38 billion euros to 2.242 billion euros, according to figures supplied by the finance.

The money to reduced arrears were found from the last sub-tranche of a bailout loan that was disbursed at the end of October, following the conclusion of the first review of the Greek program (third bailout).

The last sub-tranche disbursed by the ESM was 1.7 billion euros.