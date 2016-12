An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale was recorded on Tuesday morning, with the epicenter west of the Dodecanese island of Nisyros.

The quake was recorded a few minutes after 8 a.m. (06.00 GMT) and pinpointed in a sea region some 24 kilometers west, southwest of Nisyros, very close to the rocky islet of Kandelioussa.

The tremor was felt in several nearby islands, including Kos. No reports of damages were issued.