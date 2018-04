Nτομπρόβσκις: Δημοσιονομική πειθαρχία και μετά το πρόγραμμα

epa05893961 Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union arrives for the Informal Meeting of Economic and Financial Affairs Ministers (ECOFIN) at the Grandmaster's Palace in Valletta, Malta, 07 April 2017. The informal meeting of EU Finance Ministers, taking place every six months according to the rotating Presidency of the EU Council, runs from 07 to 08 April. Malta took over the EU Presidency on 01 January 2017. EPA/DOMENIC AQUILINA