Ifo: Πόσο θα στοιχίσουν οι δασμοί Τραμπ στις ευρωπαϊκές οικονομίες

Labourers work at a steel market in Shanghai January 9, 2013. China's iron ore imports surpassed 70 million tonnes for the first time in December, driving full-year imports to a record level, customs figures showed on Thursday, boosted by restocking in the world's top buyer. Shipments surged to 70.94 million tonnes in December, up 7.8 percent from the previous month, as steel mills with low inventory stepped up purchases on a brighter outlook for the economy. Picture taken January 9, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIAL)