WSJ: Ηedge funds ορέγονται assets στην Ελλάδα

Τα γραφεία της the Wall Street Journal στη Νέα Υόρκη.

epa01070165 A view of a sign outside the offices of the Wall Street Journal in New York, New York, USA, 18 July 2007. Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. has reached a tentative agreement to buy Dow Jones & Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal. EPA/JUSTIN LANE